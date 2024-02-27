MWC 2024: Lenovo unveils 'ThinkBook concept laptop' with transparent display

Every year technology companies set up their booths at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to offer a glimpse of new advancements in smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics gadgets.
At the 2024 edition of the MWC, the world's leading PC maker, Lenovo, showcased a concept laptop with a transparent display.
The new 'Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept' features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display.
The company says that the see-through display is best suited to deliver an immersive viewing experience when playing Augmented Reality content.
Also, it houses an advanced camera that can identify objects behind the transparent display. Users can circle it on the screen and look for more information.
Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Conceptt.
There are several use cases for architects and interior designers too. The Lenovo laptop's camera can lock on to a particular space behind the laptop, for instance, a window grill at home. Using this feature, for example, an interior designer could be able to draw curtains or decorative plant pots, or showpieces on the screen of the laptop to communicate a design idea to customers on how the curtains or a showpiece item will appear in that particular spot.
For other work, the transparent screen can turn opaque with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The concept laptop also features a touch display-based keyboard and support stylus.
Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept's touchdisplay-based keyboard.
Photo Credit: Lenovo/YouTube
"AI in combination with transparent displays will open up new ways of engaging with data and applications, offering opportunities to develop new features and form factors. This proof-of-concept provides a futuristic perspective on AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments that can enhance user experiences in ways never imagined," said a Lenovo spokesperson.
The new Lenovo ThinkBook concept device looks promising, but there is no official word on when the company plans to launch the commercial variant for consumers.
(Published 27 February 2024, 15:31 IST)