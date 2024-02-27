MWC 2024: Lenovo unveils 'ThinkBook concept laptop' with transparent display

Every year technology companies set up their booths at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to offer a glimpse of new advancements in smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics gadgets.

At the 2024 edition of the MWC, the world's leading PC maker, Lenovo, showcased a concept laptop with a transparent display.

The new 'Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept' features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display.

The company says that the see-through display is best suited to deliver an immersive viewing experience when playing Augmented Reality content.

Also, it houses an advanced camera that can identify objects behind the transparent display. Users can circle it on the screen and look for more information.