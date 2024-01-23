OnePlus 12,12R, Buds 3 series launched in India

It houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video chat.

OnePlus 12R comes in two options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively. It will go on sale on February 6 onwards in India.

The new OnePlus Buds 3 comes in an ergonomic design language with a metallic matte finish.

It features a sliding tracker that promises to offer accurate control over volume adjustments. This eliminates the need for the owner to take the phone out to adjust the volume.