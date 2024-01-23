OnePlus 12,12R, Buds 3 series launched in India

OnePlus on Tuesday (January 23) unveiled OnePlus 12, the company's first premium phone of the year 2024, at the Smooth Beyond Belief event in New Delhi.
As mentioned in the headline, the company is also bringing OnePlus 12R along with new generation Buds 3 series True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India.
The top-end model- OnePlus 12 sports a beautiful 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness, a proprietary Display P1 chip, in-display fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It also comes with IP65 dust-and-water splash-repellant rating.
OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Under the hood, it comes with a 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by Adreno 750 GPU, 9140mm² VC heat dissipation support and the company is offering multiple configuration options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.
This global variant runs Android 14-based OxygenOS and houses a big 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As far as the photography is concerned, OnePlus 12 boasts Hasselblad camera system-- main 50MP (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back. It supports up to 8k 24 fps (frames per second) video recording.
On the front, it features a 32MP camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4, and supports up to 4k at 30 fps video recording.
OnePlus 12 comes in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.
OnePlus 12 is avaialable for pre-order on OnePlus store, Amazon and other partner retail stores from January 23 and will go on sale from January 30 onwards in India.
OnePlus 12R comes with a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 11R.
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display with pixels. It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness and will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield. It also features in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C port.
Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, Adreno GPU, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 OS, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.
OnePlus 12R.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video chat.
OnePlus 12R comes in two options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively. It will go on sale on February 6 onwards in India.
The new OnePlus Buds 3 comes in an ergonomic design language with a metallic matte finish.
It features a sliding tracker that promises to offer accurate control over volume adjustments. This eliminates the need for the owner to take the phone out to adjust the volume.
OnePlus Buds 3 series.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The user has to just slide the finger up or down on the earbud's stem to control the volume of the music track.
Inside, it houses new dual dynamic drivers with coaxial design. It has a 10.4mm woofer paired with a 6mm tweeter to ensure a broad frequency range from 15Hz to 40KHz. It promises to deliver powerful bass, crisp treble, and deeply resonant vocals.
It also supports advanced noise cancellation technology, offering up to 49dB of noise reduction.
It comes in splendid blue and metallic grey colours-- for Rs 5,499 in India.