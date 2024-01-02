OnePlus 12R to come with big battery upgrade and more

Last year, during the Cloud 11 event presentation in Delhi in January, the premium OnePlus 11 model garnered the most interest compared to the OnePlus 11R. But, when the dust settled after the launch event, OnePlus 11R emerged more popular among consumers as the device packed a powerful processor and cost much less.
This year, the OnePlus 12R will be getting a massive upgrade in two aspects, the company confirmed ahead of the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event on January 23.
OnePlus 12R is said to come with a 5,500mAh cell, the highest battery capacity for a OnePlus phone to date. It should be noted the predecessor came with a 5,000mAh battery and that's almost
With increased capacity, the OnePlus 12R promises longer battery life. Also, it will come with Battery Health Engine technology. It is designed by OnePlus and promises to keep the battery in peak health for longer than any rival branded smartphone in the market.
Add to that, it will support SUPERVOOC fast charging tech, but the company doesn't disclose the charging speed and wants the fan to wait till the launch day. OnePlus 11R (review) supports a 100W charger and can fully charge the device from zero to 100 per cent capacity in 25 minutes. We believe the successor may come with even faster-charging capability.
OnePlus 12R to come with a massive 5,500mAh battery.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
That's not all. OnePlus 12R will come with an upgraded LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) v4.0 display panel that promises a smoother refresh rate.
"Rather than switching between a limited set of refresh rates, LTPO 4.0 can move between the widest ever range of refresh rates, including new 90Hz and 72Hz refresh rates," the company said.
With the new LTPO 4.0 XDRPro display, the OnePlus 12R will be able to deliver an enhanced gaming experience, and faster and smoother browsing.
OnePlus 12R to come with LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
Recently, OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will be offered in two colours-- cool blue and iron gray.
The cool blue variant comes in a glossy finish with a light, fresh colourway. Whereas the iron gray model will feature a matte finish. Both will feature premium metallic-rail.
For other details, we have to wait for another couple of weeks.
OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event is scheduled in New Delhi at 7:30 pm IST on January 23.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.