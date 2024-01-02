OnePlus 12R to come with big battery upgrade and more

Last year, during the Cloud 11 event presentation in Delhi in January, the premium OnePlus 11 model garnered the most interest compared to the OnePlus 11R. But, when the dust settled after the launch event, OnePlus 11R emerged more popular among consumers as the device packed a powerful processor and cost much less.

This year, the OnePlus 12R will be getting a massive upgrade in two aspects, the company confirmed ahead of the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event on January 23.

OnePlus 12R is said to come with a 5,500mAh cell, the highest battery capacity for a OnePlus phone to date. It should be noted the predecessor came with a 5,000mAh battery and that's almost

With increased capacity, the OnePlus 12R promises longer battery life. Also, it will come with Battery Health Engine technology. It is designed by OnePlus and promises to keep the battery in peak health for longer than any rival branded smartphone in the market.

Add to that, it will support SUPERVOOC fast charging tech, but the company doesn't disclose the charging speed and wants the fan to wait till the launch day. OnePlus 11R (review) supports a 100W charger and can fully charge the device from zero to 100 per cent capacity in 25 minutes. We believe the successor may come with even faster-charging capability.