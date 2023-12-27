OnePlus teases OnePlus 12R series ahead of launch

OnePlus earlier this month unveiled the OnePlus 12 in China. It revealed that the global variant of the premium device will be launched along with the OnePlus 12R in New Delhi in January.
Now, the company has formally teased OnePlus 12R and has confirmed that the phone will be available in two colours--cool blue and iron gray.
The cool blue variant comes in a glossy finish with a light, fresh colourway. Whereas the iron gray model will feature a matte finish.
OnePlus 12R series.
Credit: OnePlus India
Both devices will flaunt metallic rail with a matte finish around the edge of the display. Also, they will feature the trademark Alert Slider, but on the left side of the phone. This change will allow OnePlus to introduce a new integrated antenna system and help in delivering enhanced and stable cellular connectivity during online gaming sessions.
OnePlus 12R is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series chipset and come with upgrades in terms of camera, and display compared to the predecessor OnePlus 11R(review).
Both OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be officially launched during the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event in New Delhi at 7:30 pm IST on January 23.
