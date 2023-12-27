OnePlus teases OnePlus 12R series ahead of launch

OnePlus earlier this month unveiled the OnePlus 12 in China. It revealed that the global variant of the premium device will be launched along with the OnePlus 12R in New Delhi in January.

Now, the company has formally teased OnePlus 12R and has confirmed that the phone will be available in two colours--cool blue and iron gray.

The cool blue variant comes in a glossy finish with a light, fresh colourway. Whereas the iron gray model will feature a matte finish.