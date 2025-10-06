<p>Popular premium smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-pad-3-review-premium-android-tablet-with-snapdragon-elite-power-3741470">OnePlus</a> on Monday (October 6) announced that the company will launch the much awaited OxygenOS 16 update next week.</p><p>It took to X platform to confirm that the Android 16-based OS update will be revealed on October 16.</p><p>The Android 16-based OS will come with an all-new Material-3 Expressive UI. Once updated to the latest version, the user interface on OnePlus phones will be more fluid in terms of smooth transition, a natural, expressive animation while launching an app or while switching between apps.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p>The new update will also bring options to compatible apps such as cab service, food delivery and e-commerce to show a live feed on the lock screen about the latest status update of the delivery or estimated time of arrival of the taxi.</p>.<p>Also, with Android 16, Google and OnePlus will be bringing their strongest mobile device protection. It enables an array of robust device security features that protect the user from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more.</p><p>Also, there is a privacy security feature, which makes a stolen Android phone useless.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p>The big update also integrates the OnePlus AI feature, Mind Space feature, and Google’s advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini models with OnePlus phones.</p>.<p>Users will be able to interact with a gen AI assistant beyond generic questions, such as cricket world cup update, to assist in planning a five-day family trip to South India under a specific price range.</p>.Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p>More such features of OxygenOS 16 will be revealed next week. Also, the company will offer information which devices will be eligible for the new update.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered OnePlus 15 set for launch in late October.<p>In a related development, OnePlus is all geared up to launch the company's new flagship OnePlus 15 later this month.</p><p>It is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset for Android phones to date.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>