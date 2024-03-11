OnePlus to launch Nord CE 4 in India next month

After introducing the premium OnePlus 12 and 12R series, OnePlus is ready to launch the mid-range Nord series phone in India early next month.

OnePlus took to X (former Twitter) to announce that the new Nord Core Edition(CE) 4 series will be launched on April 1.

It also revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It ensures at least 15 per cent faster performance and can clock peak CPU up to 2.63GHz.

It promises 50 per cent improved GPU performance. Also, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 comes paired with Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor). It will enable the device's camera to record high-quality 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second(fps).