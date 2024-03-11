OnePlus to launch Nord CE 4 in India next month

After introducing the premium OnePlus 12 and 12R series, OnePlus is ready to launch the mid-range Nord series phone in India early next month.
OnePlus took to X (former Twitter) to announce that the new Nord Core Edition(CE) 4 series will be launched on April 1.
It also revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It ensures at least 15 per cent faster performance and can clock peak CPU up to 2.63GHz.
It promises 50 per cent improved GPU performance. Also, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 comes paired with Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor). It will enable the device's camera to record high-quality 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second(fps).
The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 also features a Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF System, which enables the phone to support dual-SIM dual-active (DSDA) with two 5G+5G.
With Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 will optimised to reduce touch latency and significantly improve gaming experience.
As the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch date gets closer, the company in a bid to build curiosity among fans and potential customers will announce more such details.
In a related development, OnePlus recently joined the App Defence Alliance (ADA) to thwart malware-laced apps entering the Android ecosystem.
For the uninitiated, ADA was formed by Google in collaboration with three internet security firms ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium in 2019.
Since then, it has grown big with Microsoft and Meta joining as the steering committee members.
Now, OnePlus will work with top cybersecurity industry leaders to develop advanced technology for early detection and elimination of malware and other threats to Android device owners online.
