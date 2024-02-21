OnePlus Watch 2 to make global debut at MWC 2024

The rumours were right along, OnePlus, after three years of hiatus, is taking another shot at the smartwatch segment with the new Watch 2 series.

As noted in the headline, OnePlus has announced to showcase the new Watch 2 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (February 26-29) in Barcelona.

OnePlus Watch (Gen 1) failed to find traction among consumers and tech critics. Even the special Harry Potter edition too couldn't elicit much response, as it lacked a proper user interface. The company had used a highly customised version of Google WearOS called RTOS and fitness tracking sensors were of average quality.

Now, having learned lessons from the first iteration of the Watch, OnePlus is promising visually appealing design language with premium build quality, improved performance in terms of battery life, and better health tracking capabilities.

"After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product. This confidence is not unfounded, it's built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities. Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from 'Flagship Killer' to 'Ecosystem Builder'. It will provide you with experience that's not just improved, but transformed," said Kinder Liu, the COO and President of OnePlus.

To build curiosity among fans, the company has shared some features of the OnePlus Watch 2 series.

It promises to offer an exceptional user experience and long-lasting battery life. With Smart Mode, it can deliver up to 100-hour battery life, a new industry standard.