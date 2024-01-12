JOIN US
Hometechnologygadgets

Oppo Reno11 5G series with triple camera launched in India

The new Oppo phones come in two variants-- Reno11 and Reno11 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 29,999.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 12:27 IST

Oppo on Friday (January 12) unveiled the new Reno11, the company's first smartphone series of the year 2024.

It comes in two variants-- a regular Reno11 and a top-end Reno11 Pro. Both feature similar design language, display and but differ in terms of processor, camera hardware, and battery capacity.

They feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2412 × 1080p) AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ content, and offer up to 950 nits peak brightness.

They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots and a USB Type-C port.

The regular Oppo Reno11 comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 14 with ColorOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support.

The new Reno11 series phones.

The new Reno11 series phones.

Photo Credit: Oppo India

It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP(with Sony LYT600 sensor, ƒ/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera, (with Sony IMX355 ƒ/2.2) + 32MP telephoto lens (with IMX709 sensor, 2X optical zoom, ƒ/2.0,) with 4K video recording capability and a LED flash on the back.

The Reno11 Pro comes with 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, Android 14 with ColorOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charger support.

Oppo Reno11 Pro series.

Oppo Reno11 Pro series.

Photo Credit: Oppo India

The new Oppo phone also comes with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, ƒ/1.8, OIS) + 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (ƒ/2.2) + 32MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX709 sensor, ƒ/2.0, 2X optical zoom) with 4K video recording capability and LED flash.

Both the Oppo Reno11 and Reno11 Pro come with a 32MP RGBW front camera (with Sony IMX709 sensor, ƒ/2.4, 4K video recording support) and run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

Priced at Rs 39,999, Reno11 Pro 5G is scheduled to hit stores on January 18. And, the standard Reno11 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. It is slated to go on sale a little later in the month on January 25.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

(Published 12 January 2024, 12:27 IST)
