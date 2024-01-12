Oppo Reno11 5G series with triple camera launched in India

Oppo on Friday (January 12) unveiled the new Reno11, the company's first smartphone series of the year 2024.

It comes in two variants-- a regular Reno11 and a top-end Reno11 Pro. Both feature similar design language, display and but differ in terms of processor, camera hardware, and battery capacity.

They feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2412 × 1080p) AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ content, and offer up to 950 nits peak brightness.

They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots and a USB Type-C port.

The regular Oppo Reno11 comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 14 with ColorOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support.