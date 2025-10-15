Menu
Project Moohan: Samsung to host Galaxy Event next week, all set to launch mixed reality headgear

Samsung's Android XR-powered MR device is internally code-named as Project Moohan, meaning ‘infinity’ in the Korean language. It promises to deliver immersive experiences within an infinite space.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 09:26 IST
Android XR-powered Samsung XR aka Project Moohan showcased at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

Credit: Samsung

Credit: Samsung

Android XR-powered Samsung XR aka Project Moohan showcased at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

Credit: Samsung

Android XR-powered Samsung XR aka Project Moohan showcased at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

Credit: Samsung

Published 15 October 2025, 09:26 IST
