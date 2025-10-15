<p>South Korean consumer electronics major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-2025-android-xr-headgear-galaxy-s25-and-more-3339202">Samsung has announced</a> to host a hardware event next week.</p><p>Called Galaxy Event, Samsung is expected to unveil a new category of device. As per the video teaser, it is most likely to be the Samsung Android XR, the company's first-ever Virtual Reality or Mixed Reality (MR) headset.</p><p>The programme is scheduled to go live on October 21 at 10:00 pm ET (7:30 am IST, October 22). The company will live-stream the event on its official Samsung website and YouTube channel.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: Packed with features that matter .<p>The upcoming MR device, Samsung XR, was first teased earlier this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, which saw the launch of Galaxy S25.</p><p>It is internally code-named Project Moohan, meaning ‘infinity’ in the Korean language. It promises to deliver immersive experiences within an infinite space.</p><p>Design-wise, it looks like a cool state-of-the-art Ski goggle, but unlike the Apple Vision Pro model, the Samsung XR seem lighter.</p>.<p>It will run on the Android XR OS, co-developed by Google, Qualcomm and Samsung. Android XR is fully optimised to work on the Samsung MR device seamlessly. It boasts cutting-edge displays, Passthrough capabilities and natural multi-modal input. Initially, it will support Google Maps, YouTube and the Gemini AI app.</p><p>The device will support most of the popular Android apps available on the Google Play Store for Android phones.</p>.<p>The XR series smart wearable will feature a 12MP Sony camera (with IMX681 CMOS image sensor) and will be powered by Qualcomm's first-generation AR1 series silicon, which will also come integrated with NXP semiconductor to run Google's Gemini-powered AI features. It will come with a 155mAh battery.</p>.<p>With such sophisticated hardware and sensors, Samsung's mixed reality headset will be able to understand hand gestures to take inputs and users will also be able to make QR-code payments with less hassle.</p>.Samsung 2025: Android XR headgear, Galaxy S25 and more.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>