Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ with triple camera launched in India

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday (January 29) unveiled the new premium mid-range 12 Pro series in India.
Realme is offering the device in two variants-- 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. Both feature the same design language and also most of the features but differ in a few aspects such as processor and camera hardware.
They sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and offer up to 950 nits peak brightness. They come with dual-SIM slots, a type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The 12 Pro houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), Android 14-based Realme UI 6.0 OS, triple-camera module--main 50MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX882, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 32MP 2X telephoto lens (Sony IMX709, 4x optical zoom, f/2.0) with LED flash on the back, and 16MP front camera (f/2.45).
The new Realme 12 Pro series.
Credit: Realme India
On the other hand, Realme 12 Pro+ features a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2, Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, triple camera module--main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS) + ultra-wide 8MP (f/2.2) + 64MP 3X periscope telephoto lens (with Omnivision OV64B, 6X in-sensor zoom, up to 120x zoom, f/2.6) with LED flash on the back, and a 32MP (f/2.45) front camera.
They both run on Android 14-based realme UI 6.0 OS and a 5,000mAh battery 67W charger.
The new Realme 12 Pro comes in two colours-- Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. It will be available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 25,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.
Top-end Realme 12 Pro+ is available in three colours--Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red. It will be available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.