Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ with triple camera launched in India

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday (January 29) unveiled the new premium mid-range 12 Pro series in India.

Realme is offering the device in two variants-- 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. Both feature the same design language and also most of the features but differ in a few aspects such as processor and camera hardware.

They sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and offer up to 950 nits peak brightness. They come with dual-SIM slots, a type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The 12 Pro houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), Android 14-based Realme UI 6.0 OS, triple-camera module--main 50MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX882, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 32MP 2X telephoto lens (Sony IMX709, 4x optical zoom, f/2.0) with LED flash on the back, and 16MP front camera (f/2.45).