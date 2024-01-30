Realme 12 Pro: First impression

Design and Display

The company is offering the Realme 12 Pro in two colours-- Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. They feature a vegan leather cover and manage to deliver good in terms of presenting the device's premium look.

Realme 12 Pro boasts a massive circular camera module on the back with a premium glossy metallic finish. It resembles a luxury watch dial and the company collaborated with a prominent watch designer Ollivier Savéo to come up with the camera module for the Realme 12 Pro series.

Also, the phone is lined with a diamond-like textured shiny strip laced in the middle of the back cover. It is sure to get attention at public gatherings.