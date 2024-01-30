Realme 12 Pro: First impression

Realme earlier in the week unveiled the new 12 Pro series mid-range 5G phones in India.
On Tuesday (January 30) showcased the device to local media in Bengaluru. It comes in two variants-- Realme 12 Pro Plus and Realme 12 Pro.
I spent a few minutes with the Realme 12 Pro and here are my initial thoughts on the latest phone.
Realme 12 Pro (Navigator Biege)
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Design and Display
The company is offering the Realme 12 Pro in two colours-- Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. They feature a vegan leather cover and manage to deliver good in terms of presenting the device's premium look.
Realme 12 Pro boasts a massive circular camera module on the back with a premium glossy metallic finish. It resembles a luxury watch dial and the company collaborated with a prominent watch designer Ollivier Savéo to come up with the camera module for the Realme 12 Pro series.
Also, the phone is lined with a diamond-like textured shiny strip laced in the middle of the back cover. It is sure to get attention at public gatherings.
Realme 12 Pro (Submarine Blue)
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, the phones come with an IP65 rating, meaning they can withstand accidental water splashes and light rains.
On the front, it flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen, supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate, and offers up to 950 nits peak brightness.
The screen is bright and amazingly good for reading news, scrolling on social media platforms, or consuming multimedia content indoors. Also, it comes with TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification.
Other notable physical features include dual-SIM slots, a type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Processor configuration
Inside, the Realme 12 Pro comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and Android 14-based Realme UI 6.0 OS.
Realme 12 Pro features.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
In the brief time I spent with the device, it was fast in terms of app opening and camera loading. The company added that the device comes with a 3394mm² VC Cooling System, which ensures it remains cool during heavy-duty tasks such as playing graphics-heavy games.
With a 5,000mAh battery, it can deliver two days under normal usage. Also, the company added that the retail box will come with 67W charger. With this, it can charge up the phone from zero to 50 per cent under 20 minutes.
Camera hardware
It boasts triple-camera module--main 50MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX882, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 32MP 2X telephoto lens (Sony IMX709, 4x optical zoom, f/2.0) with LED flash on the back, and a 16MP front camera (f/2.45).
Also, Realme 12 Pro supports 120X zoom too.
Realme 12 Pro.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The phone takes pretty decent photos indoors with controlled light conditions. But, very keen to know how well it does in natural light conditions and also during the night.
The front camera too, takes fine selfies, but again it has to be tested in other light conditions.
It is available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 25,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively on Flipkart and Realme online stores.
