Amazing battery life | Lovely big display perfect for multimedia consumption | Reliable Qualcomm chipset
Except for pre-loaded third-party apps, there is hardly any complaints against the device
Display : 6.9-inch full HD+ full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) LCD screen with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and supports 700nits peak brightness | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset | Battery: 7000mAh (typical) battery with 33W fast charging, and 18W reverse wired charging | Primary camera: a main 50MP (f/1.75) camera with secondary sensors with LED flash | Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0) | Colours: midnight black, frosted white and sandy purple | Configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage