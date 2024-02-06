Samsung brings Galaxy XCover 7 series rugged smartphone to India

Every year, Samsung launches Galaxy XCover, a super rugged smartphone series, tailor-made for outdoor expeditions in select global regions including North America. But, never made it to the Indian market.
Now, Samsung has introduced the latest Galaxy XCover7 with military-grade certification.
It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) LCD-based screen, support 120Hz refresh rate,
It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. The interesting thing about the device is that the company has tested it under US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H. This means the device is capable of functioning in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55-degree Celsius to - 4-degree Celsius. And, the display supports wet touch and glove mode.
It comes with a type-C USB 2.0, POGO Pin (charging only), a 3.5mm audio jack and dual slot tray (one for nano SIM + microSD card), and an additional XCover key with a programmable function. It also supports e-SIM too.
Inside, it features 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based Samsung One UI 6, main 50MP (f/1.8) with LED flash, a 5MP front camera (f/2.0) and a 4,050mAh battery (removable).
It also boasts Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault, which promises military-grade protection to data, protecting critical information in separate, tamper-resistant hardware. It supports 5G/ LTE, Wi-Fi 5(802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3 and NFC(Near Field Communication).
The company is offering the Galaxy XCover7 series in two variants-- Standard (Rs 27,208) and Enterprise (Rs 27,530)-- with a 1-year warranty and 2-year warranty, respectively.
