Samsung brings Galaxy XCover 7 series rugged smartphone to India

Every year, Samsung launches Galaxy XCover, a super rugged smartphone series, tailor-made for outdoor expeditions in select global regions including North America. But, never made it to the Indian market.

Now, Samsung has introduced the latest Galaxy XCover7 with military-grade certification.

It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) LCD-based screen, support 120Hz refresh rate,

It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. The interesting thing about the device is that the company has tested it under US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H. This means the device is capable of functioning in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55-degree Celsius to - 4-degree Celsius. And, the display supports wet touch and glove mode.

It comes with a type-C USB 2.0, POGO Pin (charging only), a 3.5mm audio jack and dual slot tray (one for nano SIM + microSD card), and an additional XCover key with a programmable function. It also supports e-SIM too.