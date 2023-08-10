Samsung records 1 lakh pre-orders for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 phones in India

Samsung's latest foldable phones Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 series have received an overwhelming response in India.

As noted in the headline, the company has garnered 1 lakh orders for Galaxy Z flip5 and Fold5 series phones within 28 hours of opening the pre-order window. It is said to be 1.7X times more than the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 in 2022.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations. I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India," said JB Park, President and CEO, of Samsung Southwest Asia.

The new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 series come with a lot of improvements in terms of sleek design and durable build quality. Also, they come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful silicon to date.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: First impression

Add to that Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a big cover display and even the Fold5 comes with several valuable user interface features that make the best use of the flexible screen.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: First impression

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs 1,54,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,84,999 respectively.

The company is offering the top-end 1TB model only Icy Blue, and the other two 256GB and 512GB variants in three colours-- Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.

Samsung's new Galaxy Flip5 is available in two configurations for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. It comes in four colours--four colour options-- Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.