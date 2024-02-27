Samsung showcases Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024

Last month, Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at the end of the Galaxy S24 series launch event. It did not reveal any specifications of the company's smallest smart gadget but said it will launch later this year.
Now, Samsung, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, has offered fans and the media a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring.
The ring has a smooth glossy finish. It will be available in nine sizes ranging from 5 to 13, to ensure the ring can fit fingers of all sizes.
"Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night. With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform," said Dr Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.
The new Galaxy Ring displayed at MWC 2024.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Inside, it is said to come with state-of-the-art sensors to track health markers, and is even said to be able to offer insights on sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and respiratory indicators.
Also, Samsung will be introducing a new 'My Vitality Score'. It will make use of data tracked during sleep, activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to tell the owner how fit and active the body is.
Also, the company will be bringing another feature—the Booster Card—with the Galaxy Ring. Through smartphone app, it will offer actionable guidance for activities during the day and night to improve fitness.
The Galaxy Ring has the potential to replace smartwatches, as the latter are bulky. The straps particularly in tropical climates become irritating due to sweat. Also, if people wear watches at all times and even at night to track sleep patterns, there are chances that if the strap is worn tightly, it can potentially lead to radial nerve dysfunction.
But, with the smart rings, there is less chance of such health issues.
Samsung is expected to officially unveil the new Galaxy Ring along with Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 later this year around July.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.