Samsung showcases Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024

Last month, Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at the end of the Galaxy S24 series launch event. It did not reveal any specifications of the company's smallest smart gadget but said it will launch later this year.

Now, Samsung, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, has offered fans and the media a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring.

The ring has a smooth glossy finish. It will be available in nine sizes ranging from 5 to 13, to ensure the ring can fit fingers of all sizes.

"Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night. With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform," said Dr Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.