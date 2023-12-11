Sony finally launches PlayStation VR 2 series in India

Sony's PlayStation VR 2 was globally revealed in February 2022 and several months later, it was made available in select global markets. Due to supply constraints, it could be released in several markets including India.
Now, it is finally available for purchase in the subcontinent. The company made the official announcement on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The new PlayStation VR 2 flaunts an ergonomic curvaceous design language. If you closely observe, the new headgear matches with the 'Orb'-look of the PS VR2 Sense controller.
Also, PS VR2 features the familiar black-and-white colourway. And, it comes with an adjustable scope that will allow the gamer to scope area closer or further away from the face.
The new PlayStation VR 2 series.
Credit: Sony
But, the placement of the stereo headphone jack also remains the same as the previous version, which the players are already familiar with it.
Furthermore, it also comes with a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. Also, it supports up to 110-degree field of view.
It features an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports 4K HDR resolution (2000×2040p) per eye to deliver enhanced immersive viewing experience.
Also, thanks to the new design, the PlayStation VR2 is more compact and lightweight compared to the predecessor, and thanks to the new built-in motor, it promises to deliver even better headset haptic feedback.
PlayStation VR2 bundle deal with Horizon Call of The Mountain game.
Credit: Sony
As far as the pricing is concerned, it costs Rs 57,900, way more than the PlayStation 5 console (MRP around Rs 40,000 on e-commerce sites).
Sony is also offering a bundle deal on PlayStation VR 2 with Horizon Call of the Mountain game for Rs 61,999 in India. It is currently available on ShopAtSC, Sony Centres, authorised stores including Amazon, , Reliance Digital, and Croma.
