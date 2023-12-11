Sony finally launches PlayStation VR 2 series in India

Sony's PlayStation VR 2 was globally revealed in February 2022 and several months later, it was made available in select global markets. Due to supply constraints, it could be released in several markets including India.

Now, it is finally available for purchase in the subcontinent. The company made the official announcement on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The new PlayStation VR 2 flaunts an ergonomic curvaceous design language. If you closely observe, the new headgear matches with the 'Orb'-look of the ​PS VR2 Sense controller.

Also, PS VR2 features the familiar black-and-white colourway. And, it comes with an adjustable scope that will allow the gamer to scope area closer or further away from the face.