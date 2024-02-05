VajraSpy malware: Several espionage apps detected on Google Play Store

With millions of apps, the Android ecosystem attracts a lot of users around the world. Currently, it has a record three billion plus active user base. However, it also draws the attention of bad actors to prey on naive Android smartphone owners.

In the latest instance, ESET cyber security researchers have detected six Android apps laced with VajraSpy, a notorious Remote Access Trojan (RAT) malware.

Onced installed on phones, Android trojan apps are capable of stealing personally identifiable details such as contacts, files, call logs, and SMS messages.

If the phone owner is not cautious enough and blindly gives permissions to the app to access core functionalities such as mics, cameras, and other communications apps, they can extract information from WhatsApp and Signal messages. They are even capable of recording phone calls and taking pictures with the camera.

This will greatly impact the target persons and bad actors can use the details for ransom money. Or, if it is carried by spy mercenaries they can leak sensitive personal photos, messages, and videos on social media platforms to bring disrepute to the victim. If the person is a celebrity actor or political leader, this can greatly harm the reputation and hurt future career prospects.

ESET researchers also identified a fake news app Rafaqat (arabic meaning fellowship) understood to be developed in Malaysia and another clue also pointed to the developer from Pakistan. Threat actors used Mohammad Rizwan, a famous Pakistani cricketer name as the app developer's name.