<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-launches-v50-elite-edition-with-tws-3e-earbuds-in-india-3542201">Vivo</a> on Wednesday (June 11) unveiled the new mid-range premium phone T4 Ultra in India.</p><p>The T4 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260p) AMOLED screen with 20:9 display, 120Hz refresh rate, supports up to 5500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+.</p><p>The display is protected by SCHOTT Xensation α (alpha) cover glass and the device comes with IP64 water-and-dust rating.</p>.Vivo T4 review: Good phone with long-lasting battery life.<p>It also features dual-SIM slots, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and a type-C port.</p><p>The Vivo phone is powered by 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with Immortalis-G720 GPU, Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 90W SuperVOOC charging speed capability.</p><p>The device is confirmed to get three years of Android OS update and four years of security software for protection against new emerging cyber threats.</p>.<p>Vivo phone also supports several generative Artificial Intelligence features including AI Note Assist for summarising and translating more than 20 languages. It also has Live Text for pulling text from any image instantly. With Circle to Search, users can simply draw around any object to get accurate results in real-time. It also offers on-device Call Translation as well.</p><p>The T4 Ultra boasts of triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (with Galaxycore GC08A8 sensor, f/2.2) and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/2.55, 15 cm macro, up to 10x, up to 100x hyper zoom) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 32MP camera with a 1/3.1-inch Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor, f/2.45) for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos.</p><p>Vivo T4 Ultra comes in two colours-- meteor grey and phoenix gold. It is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>T4 Ultra vs rival phones in its price range</strong></p><p>Vivo phone will be competing with Samsung Galaxy A36, OnePlus 13R (review) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, among others.</p> .Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Feature-rich phone with cool design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>