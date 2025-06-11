<p>Apple on Monday (June 9) showcased the new watchOS software at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-wwdc-2025-highlights-apple-brings-liquid-glass-ui-with-new-ios-26-ipados-26-macos-tahoe-and-more-3578439">Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2025</a> in Cupertino, California.</p><p>In addition to a massive visual user interface overhaul, Apple watchOS 26 comes with new features such as Workout Buddy, wrist flick gesture support, phone call screening and more.</p><p><strong>watchOS 26: Key features you should know about </strong></p><p><strong>All-new Liquid Glass UI:</strong> Taking inspiration from visionOS, Apple is calling it Liquid Glass UI. As the name suggests, it has a glass-like translucent UI. It promises to create a lively experience and make Apple Watch usage more enjoyable.</p>.Apple iOS 26: Seven key features you need to know about iPhone's new OS.<p>The new UI design extends to all aspects of software from the smallest elements users interact with every day — such as buttons, switches, sliders, text, and media controls — to larger elements, including tab bars and sidebars for moving through apps. It also extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, Control Center, and more.</p>.<p><strong>Workout Buddy:</strong> It runs on a brand-new text-to-speech model and can generate personalised pep talks using voice data from an Apple Fitness+ trainer.</p><p><strong>Redesigned Workout app:</strong> It gets a new refreshing UI design with four new corner buttons. This makes it easier for users to quickly access favourite features such as Pacer, Race Route, Custom Workout, and Workout Buddy. It will also offer music based on user's tastes and the workout type.</p><p><strong>Live Translation</strong>: Like on the iPhone and iPads, watchOS 26 brings new updates to Messages, including Live Translation</p><p><strong>New gesture control:</strong> watchOS 26 introduces a one-handed wrist flick gesture. It can be used to easily dismiss incoming calls, silence timers, dismiss notifications, and more.</p><p><strong>Smart Stack hints:</strong> Based on improved prediction algorithms that fuse on-device data and trends about the user's daily routine, the Smart Stack can deliver a gentle prompt when it has a suggestion that’s immediately useful for the owner.</p>.<p><strong>Notes app makes debut on Apple Watch:</strong> Once the device is upgraded to watchOS 26, users can take notes. Siri digital assistant can take dictation with the microphone on. Once saved, it can be synced with other Apple devices.</p><p><strong>Privacy update coming to Phone app:</strong> With the new watchOS 26, Apple is introducing the highly anticipated call screening option. This feature allows the Apple Watch to answer calls and ask the caller’s name, and this screening feature can help users decide whether to answer or reject calls. This same feature will also be available on the Messages app.</p>.<p><strong>List of Apple Watches eligible for watchOS 26:</strong></p><p>Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are all eligible.</p>.macOS Tahoe 26: Key features you should know about Apple PC's new software.<p>The new watchOS 26 beta is available for testing exclusively for registered developers. Next month, Apple will be rolling out watchOs 26 beta for public testers.</p><p>Later in the year, around September, Apple will release the final watchOS 26 version as a free software update to all eligible watches.</p>.macOS Tahoe 26: Key features you should know about Apple PC's new software.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>