WhatsApp testing multi-account feature for one device

Last year, WhatsApp successfully launched the multi-device linking feature that allowed users to link primary accounts with multiple devices and later, it even let people link two phones.

Now, the Meta-owned company is testing a new feature that will eliminate the need for any third-party clone apps and let people have multiple different WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

WABetaInfo, a developer community blog reported that in the recently released WhatsApp beta Android update (v2.23.17.8), WhatsApp has added a new multi-account feature.

There is no word on how many accounts can be accommodated in a single phone, but will definitely help people dump secondary phones, which are usually owned for just work purposes.