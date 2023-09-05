Home
Hometechnologygadgets

WhatsApp testing multi-account feature for one device

With the new feature, messenger app users will be able to link multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single smartphone
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 07:50 IST

Last year, WhatsApp successfully launched the multi-device linking feature that allowed users to link primary accounts with multiple devices and later, it even let people link two phones.

Now, the Meta-owned company is testing a new feature that will eliminate the need for any third-party clone apps and let people have multiple different WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

WABetaInfo, a developer community blog reported that in the recently released WhatsApp beta Android update (v2.23.17.8), WhatsApp has added a new multi-account feature.

There is no word on how many accounts can be accommodated in a single phone, but will definitely help people dump secondary phones, which are usually owned for just work purposes.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WhatsApp testing multi-account feature</p></div>

WhatsApp testing multi-account feature

WABetaInfo

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a new text formatting feature on the messenger app.

Initially, the company is expected to offer three options-- code block, quote block, and bulleted list.

Read more | WhatsApp testing new native text formatting feature

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

(Published 05 September 2023, 07:50 IST)
