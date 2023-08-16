As promised, Xiaomi unveiled the company's most premium phone Mix Fold 3 series in Beijing.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 boasts a sleek body with a more durable hinge compared to the previous iteration. Also, the display and processor are upgraded to offer the best viewing experience and performance.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Key features you should know
Lightweight and slim body: It weighs just 255g, measures 10.86mm thickness when folded, and when unfurled, it is 5.26mm thin.
Improved hinge mechanism: It is 8.6 per cent slimmer when folded and 12.5 per cent slimmer when unfolded. The hinge is also 8 per cent narrower and takes up 17 per cent less space.
More durable hinge: Though it is slimmer compared to the one seen in the Fold 2, the new phone's hinge design ensures better protection against accidental drops. The main structure of the hinge is made of ultra-high strength steel, which has a yield strength of up to 1800MPa. This, in combination with the ultra-durable carbon ceramic steel rotating mechanism, contributes to further enhancing the reliability of the hinge.
The hinge boasts a 3-element connecting rod structure and has up to 14 micro-hinges, which is said to significantly improve the degree of freedom of the hinge and perfectly enable the curvature of the display. It also effectively addresses any change in the shape of the display, and reduces the risk of damage to the display if dropped.
Well-protected display: Inside, the foldable display is made of UTG (Ultra Thin Glass), which is 2.25 times stronger than traditional colorless polyimide (CPI).
Add to that, the foldable display has successfully achieved the TÜV Rheinland Extreme Folding certification for up to 500,000 folds.
Even the outer cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is said to be 50 per cent better in terms of drop resistance compared to the previous generation.
Cover display: 6.56-inch AMOLED (Samsung E6) display with 2,520x1,080p resolution, support peak brightness of 2600 nits, Dolby Vision, and 120Hz refresh rate.
Foldable screen: 8.025-inch Eco OLED Plus LTPO display (Samsung E6 material) with 2,160x1,916p resolution, support 120Hz refresh rate, Pol-less Plus display technology, Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
Photography hardware: It boasts Leica optical lens. The camera system covers focal lengths ranging from 15mm (ultra-wide), 23mm (main), 46mm (main) and 75mm (telephoto) to 115mm (periscope) to achieve a full focus range of 0.6x to 5x.
The camera also supports Leica's two photographic styles offering more creative choices, and in Pro mode, Leica custom photographic styles are also offered.
Primary camera module-- 50MP wide camera (with IMX800, 23mm equivalent focal length, 2.0 μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/1.77, 1G+6P lens, SMA actuators for OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (15mm equivalent focal length, 120-degree, FOV, f/2.2, 5P lens) + 10MP telephoto camera (75mm equivalent focal length, f/2.0) + 10MP periscope camera (115mm equivalent focal length, f/2.92) with LED flash on the back.
Front selfie camera: 20MP sensor
Processor configuration: The new Mix Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which can clock a peak CPU speed of 3.36GHz. It is backed by Android 13-based MIUI 14, LPDDR5X 12GB/16GB RAM + 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
As far as battery is concerned, it comes with a 4,800mAh capacity cell. And, it supports 67W wired turbocharging and 50W wireless turbocharging.
Initially, it will be available in China in three configurations-- 12GB+256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage -- for RMB¥ 8,999 (approx. Rs 1,03,202), RMB¥ 9,999 (roughly Rs and RMB¥ 10,999 (around Rs ), respectively.
