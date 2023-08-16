Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Key features you should know

More durable hinge: Though it is slimmer compared to the one seen in the Fold 2, the new phone's hinge design ensures better protection against accidental drops. The main structure of the hinge is made of ultra-high strength steel, which has a yield strength of up to 1800MPa. This, in combination with the ultra-durable carbon ceramic steel rotating mechanism, contributes to further enhancing the reliability of the hinge.

The hinge boasts a 3-element connecting rod structure and has up to 14 micro-hinges, which is said to significantly improve the degree of freedom of the hinge and perfectly enable the curvature of the display. It also effectively addresses any change in the shape of the display, and reduces the risk of damage to the display if dropped.