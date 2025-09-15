<p>Last week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/androidify-with-googles-gen-ai-tool-users-can-turn-their-selfie-into-fun-android-bot-3721693">Google</a> announced a new September 2025 update to eligible Android phones.</p><p>It brings a smart generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature 'Writing Tools' to Gboard, the default keypad for most Android phones.</p><p>Previously, it was exclusive to Pixel phones, and now, it is being made available to all Android phones.</p>.Netizens are going 'Nano' bananas over Google's latest gen AI image creator tool .<p>With this, users can make good use of the gen AI-powered Gboard to type error-free messages not just on the Messages app, but also for WhatsApp, Email messenger apps, and even social media platforms.</p><p><strong>Here's how to use the gen AI-powered writing tool on Gboard:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Once you open a messenger app, Gboard pops up on the screen. Then, type a message and at the top Select 'Writing Tools' with the magic wand icon next to 'GIF' tab</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Once you select 'Writing Tools', you will get options such as proofread, rephrase, elaborate, professional, and friendly.</p>.<p>With any of the above options, users can make the message error-free, change the tone of the message and even more details with the 'elaborate' feature to add more clarity for the receiver to understand the message. There is also a 'shorten' option too, which can cut big paragraphs of messages into small, concise chunks.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Once you are fine with the AI-generated message, just press the 'use this' option and tap the send button (right side pointing arrow icon).</p><p>The new update is being rolled out in phases, so it will take some time to reach all the corners of the world.</p><p>In a related development, the search engine giant has announced support for Hindi language in AI Mode in India.</p><p>The AI Mode is powered by Google's advanced custom version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro large language AI model. It is capable of understanding complex queries in text and voice and delivers the most accurate response possible.</p><p>With the new update, users can interact with AI Mode in Hindi. It offers a much better user experience than just listing websites for answers. Users can ask anything, and the conversation with AI Mode will be akin to two people speaking with each other.</p>.Google Search's advanced AI Mode now supports Hindi language in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>