Get ready for a tech-savvy twist to your palate, as robots may soon be in your menu

This can be advantageous in many ways and at the same time, solve issues related to e-wastes. These robots will have the ability to monitor health, administer nutrition and medications, and drastically cut down on technological or electronic waste.

Scientists there have launched the RoboFood project -- which aims to replace mechanical parts of robots with edible ones, in order to bring their plans to fruition. For example, gelatin may be replaced with rubber, foam may be substituted with rice cookies - and chocolate can be used to protect the components mentioned earlier from humidity and moisture.

Professor Dario Floreano - the director of the Laboratory of Intelligent Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and also the founding director of the Swiss National Center of Competence in Robotics, is one of the major patrons of the RoboFood project and is quite optimistic about the prospects of it.

The accomplishments in this field have been pathbreaking in many ways. Researchers were able to make an edible gripper in 2017 and a drone made with rice cookie wings in 2022. Taking things one step further, they even made an edible battery last year using quercetin and riboflavin. Therefore, it is safe to say that things have been going pretty much in the right direction, and soon, we may have robots in our menu!