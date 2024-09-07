Gigantic 6-feet tall iPhone 'made from scratch' breaks Guinness World Record

British-Indian youtuber Arun Maini, also known as 'Mrwhosetheboss' has broken the Guinness World Record for making the largest iPhone which is well over 6 feet, and actually works!
"We DID IT. To celebrate overtaking Apple in subscribers we built the largest, most powerful iPhone on the face of the earth," Arun took to his Instagram account showing the largest phone made.
Posting the video on YouTube, he also mentioned that the phone measures over 6.74 feet tall and is built from scratch.
The phone has a camera that shoots full quality 8k resolution video. He also said that just one Canon EOS R5 camera in the phone cost them $3,500 (Rs 2,93,957.48 approximately).
"The camera sensor in the phone is over 1000 per cent larger than that of the latest Pro iPhones," Arun said.
Apart from the phone being fully functional, in order to break the record, it had to be able to send texts and emails, and scroll with ease.
The iPhone is powered with 24-core Intel Core i9 processor, 128 GB of RAM and AMD graphics card.
It also has a display OLED touchscreen of 88-inch and custom built speakers for sound.
The giant phone has the ability to function like any other mobile such as making payments, sending messages, video calling and watching videos.
The video since posted on YouTube has garnered over 1,707,016 views and a flurry of comments.
"You absolutely CRUSHED it!!!" commented a user.
""how big is your phone?"
"7"
"7 inches?"
"no, meters" commented another humorously.
Arun began his YouTube journey in 2011 and now has surpassed the total number of subscribers of Apple.
An economics graduate, Arun says his life's passion is technology and he makes fun and useful tech videos, as mentioned in his channel description.
Published 07 September 2024, 09:44 IST