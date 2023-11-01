Google announces grants to two Indian companies

Search engine giant's philanthropic arm, Google.org announced grants to two Indian companies working on AI, internet safety and social good.
Wadhwani AI’s CottonAce app received funding of $3.3 million from Google.org. The company works on Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based solutions to help farmers around the country. The Cotton Ace app offers real-time guidance to farmers in terms of what crops to grow, and pest management, including judicious and appropriate fertilizer and pesticide use. To help farmers understand the concepts and information easily, the AI-powered app is available in nine Indian languages.
CottonAce app
Google.org also provided a $4 million grant to the CyberPeace Foundation, a cybersecurity advocacy organization. The company works on creating nationwide awareness of fake news and common people can differentiate between genuine and misinformation.
It offers fact-checking techniques and also guidelines for responsible online behavior via a comprehensive online learning center. And, users can access all their resources in over 15 Indian languages.
CyberPeace Foundation offers tools to people to know what is genuine and fake news.
With this, Google.org has crossed $50 million in funding over the last eight years, since it was launched in India.
In a related development, Google has announced to offer generative AI-based support to indigenous-developed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), to simplify the user interface for both sellers and buyers.
