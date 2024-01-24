Google brings three new gen AI-powered features to the Chrome browser

Last week, Google announced several new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based features including the ‘Circle to Search’ on Chrome browser.

First of the new features is Tab Organizer. With this, Chrome will automatically suggest and create tab groups based on all tabs opened in the browser.

This be beneficial to people working on several tasks in Chrome at the same time, like planning a trip, researching a topic and shopping. Chrome will even suggest names and emoji for these new groups so that the user easily find them again when he/she need them next.