Google confirms launch of Pixel 9 Pro Fold series in India

Google launched its first-ever foldable phone Pixel Fold at the I/O 2023 event in the US, but the premium Pixel device never made its way to the Indian market.
Now, just a few weeks before the grand hardware event (August 13), Google has made a surprise announcement, saying that it will be bringing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the subcontinent on August 14.
The company offered a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It features the familiar visor with double-stacked camera modules on the back. Also, the hinge and the exterior frame around the edges look more refined compared to the predecessor Pixel Fold.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold teaser.
Credit: Google India
Besides the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company also teased the standard Pixel 9 Pro. It also comes with tweaks in design, particularly the camera visor on the back.
It has triple-camera sensors along with LED flash and another sensor understood to be a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser system, which will help cameras take sharper photos, especially in low light conditions. Also, this sesnor helps the phone to map the surroundings around the phone to run Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality games and applications.
The new Pixel 9 Pro.
Photo Credit: Google India
Besides the Pixel 9 Pro model, Google is also expected to unveil a regular Pixel 9 phone with watered-down hardware features.
All three Pixel 9 series phones will come with new Gemini AI fully baked into their system to deliver the best generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) user experience on a phone. They will be able to get not just information related to the latest general news or sports, but will also be able be able to plan a trip with a full itinerary, among other things.
It can even help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message as well.
Pixel 9 series.
Photo Credit: Google
Further, all the Pixel 9 series phones will come with an upgraded camera with improved Gemini-powered photography tools such as Magic Eraser, Best Take and more.
The company will also be launching the Pixel Watch 3 with big upgrades in terms of health tracking and fitness monitoring, as compared to the previous iteration.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech