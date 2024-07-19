Google confirms launch of Pixel 9 Pro Fold series in India

Google launched its first-ever foldable phone Pixel Fold at the I/O 2023 event in the US, but the premium Pixel device never made its way to the Indian market.

Now, just a few weeks before the grand hardware event (August 13), Google has made a surprise announcement, saying that it will be bringing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the subcontinent on August 14.

The company offered a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It features the familiar visor with double-stacked camera modules on the back. Also, the hinge and the exterior frame around the edges look more refined compared to the predecessor Pixel Fold.