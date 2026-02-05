<p>After weeks of rumours, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/tutorial-tips-on-how-to-review-and-remove-junk-images-videos-and-big-files-to-clear-your-google-drive-cloud-storage-3883675">Google </a>has confirmed that the much-awaited Pixel 10a series is finally launching this month.</p><p>Google Pixel 10a is set for launch on February 18 and will be up for pre-order on the same day.</p>.Google Chrome Update: Gen AI Gemini promises to boost productivity.<p>The company has also offered a sneak peek at the Pixel 10a. It looks very similar to the predecessor of the predecessor.</p>.<p>It features a flat display panel on the front and a dual-camera module without any awkward protrusions as such. It has a smooth, curved mid-frame around the display.</p><p>Speculations are rife that the device will have the same Tensor G4 chipset as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/google-pixel-9a-review-reliable-ai-phone-with-incredible-camera-3498750">Pixel 9a (review)</a>, but will come with faster CPU speed. Also, it will pack a bigger battery.</p>.<p>It is said to feature a 6.285-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2424p) OLED HDR display, 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 2000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It will support dual SIMs (one physical SIM + e-SIM), a Type-C port, IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating, stereo speakers, two microphones and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It will run Android 16 OS (with seven years of OS updates) and come with Titan M2 security chip (integrated with Tensor G4 silicon), 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 5,100mAh battery.</p><p>The Pixel 10a is said to come with a dual-camera module-- main 48MP (with f/1.7 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 120-degree 13MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) with LED flash on the back. It can record up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps). On the front, it is expected to feature a 13MP (f/2.2) camera and can record up to 4K videos at 30fps. </p><p>In India, it is likely to be priced around Rs 50,000. We'll know for sure what Google has in store for us later this month.</p>.Google takes down Chinese malicious proxy network IPIDEA.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>