<p>Just in time for Christmas festive shopping season, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/google-launches-first-ever-co-branded-credit-card-in-india-3834546">Google</a> on Friday (December 19) announced new Pixel upgrade programme in India.</p><p>With the new product upgrade plan, prospective customer can buy the Pixel phone via no-cost monthly EMIs starting at Rs 3,333 per month.</p><p>The best part is that the buyers get an option to upgrade to the next new Pixel phone with an assured buyback of the existing Pixel device.</p><p><strong>Here's how the Pixel Upograde Program works:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Select from Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold </p><p>Step 2: Find the nearest partner store. </p><p>Step 3: Buy the Google Pixel with a 24-month no-cost EMI plan </p><p>Step 4: Enroll into the Google Pixel Upgrade Program on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchasing the phone </p><p>This offer is on the latest Pixel 10 series phones and have to be purchased using Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank Credit Cards. And, the customer has to enroll in a 24-month No-Cost EMI plan, which starts as low as Rs 3,333/month.</p><p>After completing nine monthly payments and before paying the 15th EMI on the current loan, customers become eligible to upgrade to a new Pixel.</p><p>During the upgrade, customers get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 for trading in their old device.</p>.<p>Some of the best perks of owning a new Pixel device is that it comes with exclusive trial subscriptions to Google services. Depending on the model, the company offers up to a year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium.</p>