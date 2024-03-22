Google researchers use AI to predict floods where there’s little data

By Leslie Kaufman

Climate change is making flooding more common and destructive globally. Artificial intelligence has the potential to help mitigate some of that damage by being trained to provide accurate warnings, even in flood basins lacking water gauges.

In fact, an AI model now operational in 80 countries, provides more accurate predictions of river flooding than the previous dominant system, according to a paper published Wednesday in Nature.

The model was developed by researchers at Google, who said in their paper that they have successfully been able to “improve the skill of forecasts in Africa to be similar to what is currently available in Europe.” That’s despite Africa having far fewer flood gauges. In addition, the real-time forecasts are free and publicly available.

Floods are the most common and most widely destructive natural catastrophes, causing an average of $50 billion in global economic damages annually, according to the paper. They are also difficult to predict, particularly in places with sparse or no data. Almost 90 per cent of the 1.8 billion people very susceptible to floods live in low- and middle-income countries, where there are fewer flood gauges than in rich countries — and sometimes none at all.