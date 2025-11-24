Menu
Google starts pilot programme on Google Pay with new fraud detection system in India; all you need to know scam-detection feature

Besides Google Pay, Google is collaborating with two other mobile wallet service providers, Paytm and Nav, to offer a similar scam warning feature on their respective mobile wallet apps in India.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 07:09 IST
Scam detection features getting better on Android phones.

Credit: Google

Published 24 November 2025, 07:09 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGoogle PayOnline fraudGen AI

