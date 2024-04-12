Google to bring Pixel's AI photography tools to iPhones

In late 2023, Google unveiled the premium Pixel 8, and 8 Pro phones. The USP of the new phones was the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered camera tools and they are by far the best camera phones in the market right now.
Now, the search engine giant has announced to bring the advanced gen AI photography tools to more Android phones and even iPhones too.
Google has scheduled to roll out a new Google Photos app update on May 15 with tools such as Magic Editor, Photo Unblur and more to all eligible phones.
Magic Editor feature on Pixel phone.
However, Google noted that the new features will have some limitations in terms of how many times they can used per month.
For instance, Apple iPhones and Android phones with Google Photos app will be able to edit just 10 photos with Magic Editor per month. To go beyond that limit, the device owners have to subscribe to the premium Google One plan (with a minimum of 2TB cloud storage: Rs 650/month or 6,500/year).
Additionally, phones should have a minimum of 3GB RAM to be able to use gen AI Photography tools. Also, the device should run Android 8.0 OS or a later version. And, iPhones should have iOS 15.0 or newer versions.
Google Photo Unblur feature.
With the Magic Editor, users can remove unwanted objects from a frame. In videos, they can easily remove noisy background audio such as vehicles honking or sounds of crowds.
And, with Photo Unblur, users can improve the sharpness of photos.
Besides Magic Editor, and Photo Unblur, the Google Photos app will offer more AI tools such as Sky suggestions, Colour pop, HDR effects for photos and videos, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light (including adding light/balance light features), Cinematic Photos, Styles in the Collage Editor, and Video Effects.
All the new gen AI-powered photography tools will be rolled out in phases starting from May 15.
(Published 12 April 2024, 06:38 IST)