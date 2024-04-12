Google to bring Pixel's AI photography tools to iPhones

In late 2023, Google unveiled the premium Pixel 8, and 8 Pro phones. The USP of the new phones was the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered camera tools and they are by far the best camera phones in the market right now.

Now, the search engine giant has announced to bring the advanced gen AI photography tools to more Android phones and even iPhones too.

Google has scheduled to roll out a new Google Photos app update on May 15 with tools such as Magic Editor, Photo Unblur and more to all eligible phones.