Google to use Samsung modem for Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Fold 2 to support satellite connectivity

Google's Pixel phones are renowned for their amazing camera and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart photography tools, but they are infamous for call drops.

To address the issue, Google is reportedly planning to incorporate a new modem that not only reduces the network signal issues but also allows satellite connectivity on Pixel phones.

Android Authority citing company insiders reported that Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and Fold slated for launch later this year will come with much improved Samsung Modem 5400. It is touted to offer faster network connectivity and consume less power than the previous iteration.

It will also support 3GPP Rel. 17, a 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) powered by satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).