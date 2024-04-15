Google to use Samsung modem for Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Fold 2 to support satellite connectivity

Google's Pixel phones are renowned for their amazing camera and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart photography tools, but they are infamous for call drops.
To address the issue, Google is reportedly planning to incorporate a new modem that not only reduces the network signal issues but also allows satellite connectivity on Pixel phones.
Android Authority citing company insiders reported that Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and Fold slated for launch later this year will come with much improved Samsung Modem 5400. It is touted to offer faster network connectivity and consume less power than the previous iteration.
It will also support 3GPP Rel. 17, a 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) powered by satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
Besides Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 series phones, Google has plans to equip the same modem in the new tablet, which is still in development under the codename 'clementine'.
Google has already revealed a few features in Android 15 preview versions. With the new modem, Pixel devices, like the iPhones (v14 and 15 series), will be able to send SOS emergency messages to rescue agencies to seek immediate help.
The Pixel phones won't support voice/video calls via satellite connectivity. But, the phone will be able to share location details so that rescuers can trace the exact point to initiate a rescue mission and save precious time.
The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, the new Fold 2 series will be the first Android devices to support satellite connectivity.
The satellite connectivity feature is expected to be supported initially by T-Mobile (in collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink) in the US. If any global cellular service provider comes to Google to offer similar services, satellite connectivity will be expanded to other regions.
Apple's SOS emergency satellite connectivity has saved a lot of people since its launch in 2022.
(Published 15 April 2024, 14:02 IST)