HP launches OmniBook X, EliteBook Ultra Copilot+ PCs in India

Hewlett Packard (HP) on Monday (July 29) launched the new OmninBook X and EliteBook Ultra, the company's first Copilot+ series computers in India.

The new computers come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device.

They also come with a dedicated Copilot button on the keyboard. It triggers ChatGPT-power Copilot assistant to help users with tasks such as developing a presentation and editing to make fun family videos on the computer.

Other key aspects of the new HP laptops include HP AI Companion, Copilot and Poly Camera Pro.