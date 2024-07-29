HP launches OmniBook X, EliteBook Ultra Copilot+ PCs in India

Hewlett Packard (HP) on Monday (July 29) launched the new OmninBook X and EliteBook Ultra, the company's first Copilot+ series computers in India.
The new computers come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device.
They also come with a dedicated Copilot button on the keyboard. It triggers ChatGPT-power Copilot assistant to help users with tasks such as developing a presentation and editing to make fun family videos on the computer.
Other key aspects of the new HP laptops include HP AI Companion, Copilot and Poly Camera Pro.
With HP AI companion, users can upload PDF files or any documents to the computer and ask the AI assistant to analyse and offer a summary of the document.
“We are thrilled to unveil our first fully loaded AI PCs in India with the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. These AI PCs are designed to create more personalized and meaningful user experiences, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we are setting a new standard in the industry, making technology smarter, more intuitive, and more responsive to individual needs,” said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director –Personal Systems, HP India.
Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India showcasing the launched OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra series PC in Bengaluruon July 29, 2024
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new HP EliteBook Ultra is said to be a tailor-made PC for corporate users. It comes with a 14-inch 2.2K display and features a full-size, backlit keyboard with HP Image-pad and an Image sensor-based click pad with multi-touch gesture support.
Inside, it supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 5MP IR web camera and a 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer battery. It supports a smart 65 W USB Type-C slim adapter. It can charge from zero to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. It can deliver 26 hours of battery life.
On the other hand, the OmniBook X series is for regular customers to use at home. It also features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS display and a full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard.
Under the hood, it supports up to 16 GB RAM, 1TB storage, a 5MP IR web camera, and a 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer battery.
It supports a smart 65 W USB Type-C slim adapter. It can charge from zero to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. It can deliver 26 hours of battery life.
The new HP computers also feature Poly Camera Pro. It can offer a better User interface for video conferencing. It utilises the NPU to power photography enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur, Replace, and Auto Framing to ensure the presenter is at the centre and visible to the viewers.
Both the laptops feature one USB Type-A 10Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), one headphone/microphone combo, one USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPortTM 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge) and one USB Type-C port.
The new HP PCs are eco-friendly too. The devices come with 50 per cent recycled aluminium in the covers and 100 per cent sustainably sourced materials for packaging. They boast EPEAT Climate+ Gold Registration and ENERGY STAR Certification.
HP Elitebook Ultra is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of Rs 1,69,934 in atmospheric blue colour. And, HP OmniBook X is available at authorised stores at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999 in meteor silver colour.
