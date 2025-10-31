iPhone drives Apple to all-time revenue record in India in September quarter

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/iphone-17-premium-features-without-expensive-pro-price-tag-3769727https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-launches-m5-powered-macbook-pro-india-price-and-availability-details-3765503">Apple</a> on Thursday (October 31) announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ending on September 30, 2025.</p><p>Cupertino-based tech major posted record-breaking revenue of $102.5 billion, clocking net quarterly profit of $27.5 billion. This is Apple's 14th straight quarterly growth streak.</p><p>In India too, driven by iPhone demand and the opening of two new stores, one each in Bengaluru (Apple Hebbal) and in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/apple-koregaon-park-apple-opens-its-first-retail-store-in-pune-3711929">Pune (Apple Koregaon Park)</a>, the company logged an all-time record growth.</p>.Apple Hebbal: South India's first Apple Store opens in Bengaluru .<p>"We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea and South Asia. We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India," said Tim Cook.</p><p>The company said it registered an all-time revenue record of $416 billion for the fiscal year. With the launch of new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-unveils-ultra-premium-ipad-pro-with-m5-silicon-india-prices-and-availability-3765425">M5-powered iPad Pro </a>and MacBook Pro models and the holiday season kicking off, Apple is expected to breach earnings records by the end of 2025.</p><p>"We’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China," noted Cook.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p>In India, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models were the highest shipped mobile units (around 5.9 million) in the first half. With the recent launch of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-iphone-air-17-17-pro-series-up-for-pre-order-in-india-3725314">iPhone 17, 17 Pro series, the iPhone Air</a>, and the opening of new stores, Apple is expected to breach 15.5 million unit shipments by the end of 2025, reports IDC.</p><p>"iPhone revenue was $49 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family. iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India. The iPhone active installed base grew to an all-time high, and we set a September quarter record for upgraders," said Kevan Parekh, CFO, Apple.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Big, meaningful upgrades.<p><strong>Here's the breakdown of earnings from each of Apple's products:</strong></p><p><strong>iPhone:</strong> $49.2 billion, six per cent year-over-year growth in revenue</p>.Apple iPhone Air Review: Ultra-light phone packed with Pro power.<p><strong>Services (Apple Care, Apple TV, Music and more):</strong> $28.75, growing 15 per cent over the previous year same quarter</p>.Apple MacBook Air M4 review: Amazingly good PC.<p><strong>Mac computers:</strong> $8.73, growing 13 per cent increase in revenue year-over-year</p>.Apple Watch SE 3 review: Packed with features that matter for youth.<p><strong>Wearables (Watches & AirPods), Home and Accessories:</strong> $9.01 billion, almost flat year-over-year growth</p>.Apple iPad Air M2 review: Solid all-rounder tablet.<p><strong>iPad:</strong> $6.95 billion, flat year-over-year growth</p>.Reliance teams up with Google to offer 18-month Google AI Pro plan for free to Jio users.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>