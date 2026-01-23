<p>With most of the phone makers letting go of the 3.5mm audio jack, people are now forced to get wireless earphone buds. There are many options in the market, making it difficult to choose one.</p><p>To assist you in making more informed decisions, we are listing feature-rich earphones which are worth checking out. Here they are:</p><p><strong>OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in-Ear Neckband</strong></p><p>Thanks to ergonomic design language, the neckband earphones will hang better on the ears than regular earbuds, even if you're running.</p><p>It comes with 12.4mm drivers and supports 3D Spatial Audio. With the mobile app, users can customise audio output that matches their listening type. It also comes with four EQ presets, which can switch based on the music genre you are listening to.</p><p>With a full charge, it can deliver up to 36 hours of audio playback and phone calls.</p><p>It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver up to 27 hours of playback. It costs Rs 1,299.</p>.OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Value-for-money neckband earphones.<p><strong>CMF Buds Pro 2</strong></p><p>The new Buds Pro 2 features dual drivers. They come integrated with an 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm tweeter to deliver immersive audio output.</p><p>It houses six HD mics and comes with Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0 for clearer calls in any environment. With the Spatial Audio Effects feature, it can offer three-dimensional audio.</p><p>It boasts LDAC technology, Dirac Opteo and is certified for Hi-Res Audio Wireless to deliver clear audio.</p><p>It also comes with advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and can reduce audio disturbance up to 50 dB and support an expansive frequency range of up to 5000 Hz. It costs Rs 3,999.</p>.CMF Buds Pro 2 review: Innovative budget TWS earbuds.<p><strong>JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds</strong></p><p>It features an 8mm dynamic driver, which is designed to produce rich and deep bass tones without overpowering mids and highs, creating a well-rounded sound profile. It comes with an IP54 rating.</p><p>It supports BT5.3 technology for stable wireless connectivity with the companion device and comes enabled with both Fast Pair by Google and Swift Pair by Microsoft. It can pair with two devices at a time and seamlessly switch between them.</p><p>It has two mics on each earbud to pick up the user's voice and transmit it without distortion. while cancelling out ambient noise. It also supports the Active Noise Cancelling feature to filter out distracting noise and ensure clear audio is delivered to the ears. </p><p>With full charge, it can last for 40 hours. It costs Rs 2,659 on Amazon.</p><p><strong>Sony WF-C510</strong></p><p>It comes with a light and compact form factor. It features an IPX4 water-splash resistance rating.</p><p>It features 6mm audio drivers and supports DSEE to ensure the user hears high-quality sound when streaming music from OTT apps or while playing songs stored on a device.</p><p>It comes with touch-sensitive sensors for users to control music. With finger tap gesture, users can play, stop, skip tracks, adjust the volume, access the smartphone’s voice assistant and receive calls hands-free with the touch of a button.</p><p>With a full charge, it can last up to 11 hours and with the case, it can run for up to 22 hours. It also supports fast charging; with just five minutes of charging, it can deliver up to one hour of audio playback. It costs Rs 4,389 on Amazon.</p><p><strong>Skullcandy Dime Evo</strong></p><p>It comes with a unique compact form factor with an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating.</p><p>It houses a 6mm Dynamic Driver to deliver clear and crisp audio output. With Stay-Aware Mode, users will be able to hear the surroundings while listening, perfect for outdoor runs, commutes, or multitasking. It also supports Preset EQ Modes. Users can select any of the modes of their choice for balanced sound, Bass Boost for powerful lows, or Podcast for clear vocals, with customisation available via the Skullcandy App.</p><p>With a full charge, it can last for 36 hours. And, with rapid five-minute charging, it can last for several hours. It costs Rs 3,699 on Amazon.</p>.CMF Buds 2 Plus review: Good budget TWS earphones with cool design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>