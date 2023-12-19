Journal app: Key aspects you should know about wellbeing app on iPhone

Several research studies have noted that journaling day-to-day activities significantly improves mental wellbeing among people.
Tracking symptoms such as moods, problems, and fears during the day will help people balance their work and personal lives. Over time, they can learn what to prioritise and work on it, and eventually lead a stress-free life.
With the latest Journal app, iPhone users can be able to record their important moments, and their mood during a particular time of the day and over time, improve their mental wellbeing.
Journal app on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Journal app: Key aspects you should know about Apple's new mental wellness app
--Thanks to the powerful Apple silicon on the iPhone, the Journal app won't need any connectivity to a cloud-based server. It can perform machine learning on the device and intuitively offer curated personalised suggestions to help users remember and write about a moment of the day
-- The Journal app offers the option to schedule reminders for iPhone users. At the pre-set time, the app notifies the user to log how the day was
Journal app can offer suggestions on how to log in key moments of the day.
Credit: Apple
-- Even without reminders, iPhone users can write their feelings any time they wish, like when they visit new places. They can even take photos, videos, audio recordings and even add location details to the Journal app.
-- If you permit the Journal app to access the Photos app, the former can even pick photos and videos and ask how you felt during that point of the day. This will form a memory and help the user cherish it later in the year or long after that.
Journal app.
Credit: Apple
-- Everything noted in the journal app is fully encrypted and cannot be accessed by anybody including Apple. In addition to passcode protection, the app offers a secondary layer of privacy with the device's biometric security- TouchID/FaceID- option.
-- Interestingly, Apple is offering Journaling Suggestions API to third-party app developers. They will be able to allow iPhone users to sync Journal app activities with other third-party ness apps to more insights into the state of mental wellness. And, yes the data will stay on the device fully protected and can't be accessed by anybody except the device owner or his/her closest kin.
It should be noted that the Journal app comes with latest iOS 17.2 update to iPhone XS and newer iterations of iPhone models.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.