Journal app: Key aspects you should know about wellbeing app on iPhone

Several research studies have noted that journaling day-to-day activities significantly improves mental wellbeing among people.

Tracking symptoms such as moods, problems, and fears during the day will help people balance their work and personal lives. Over time, they can learn what to prioritise and work on it, and eventually lead a stress-free life.

With the latest Journal app, iPhone users can be able to record their important moments, and their mood during a particular time of the day and over time, improve their mental wellbeing.