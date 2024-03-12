Lok Sabha 2024: Google steps up efforts to tackle deepfakes, gen AI content ahead of general elections

Lately, there has been a spurt in deepfake videos and generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-produced synthetic content on the web.

Cyber mercenaries are available for hire on the web. They misuse technology to malign high-profile people such as politicians, movie actors, and others just so that the victim loses popularity just before elections or a movie and is deprived of opportunities in the future.

With Lok Sabha elections just weeks away, Google India has announced several measures to tackle misleading content on Google Search, YouTube and other services.

Search engine giant is collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to help citizens discover critical voting information on Google Search - such as how to register, how to vote and Lok Sabha constituency candidate details. It will be available two languages-- English and Hindi.

On YouTube too, Google will ensure genuine content from authoritative sources is easily available on the homepage, in search results, and the 'Up Next' panel.