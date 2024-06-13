macOS Sequoia: Key features of Apple's new computer OS

Apple earlier this week hosted the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). The company offered a sneak peek at the new macOS Sequoia, which is expected to be released to the devices later this year in September.

The new macOS Sequoia brings big upgrades including Apple's own generative Artificial Intelligence tech, improvements to Continuity features and more.

macOS Sequoia: All you need to know about Apple's latest new PC OS

Improvements to Continuity: New update brings iPhone Mirroring. With this, users can view what’s on the iPhone and control it too, without having to reach for it.

Also, users will be able to move files, photos, and videos between the iPhone and Mac as easily as drag and drop between apps on the Mac.