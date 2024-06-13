macOS Sequoia: Key features of Apple's new computer OS

Apple earlier this week hosted the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). The company offered a sneak peek at the new macOS Sequoia, which is expected to be released to the devices later this year in September.
The new macOS Sequoia brings big upgrades including Apple's own generative Artificial Intelligence tech, improvements to Continuity features and more.
macOS Sequoia: All you need to know about Apple's latest new PC OS
Improvements to Continuity: New update brings iPhone Mirroring. With this, users can view what’s on the iPhone and control it too, without having to reach for it.
Also, users will be able to move files, photos, and videos between the iPhone and Mac as easily as drag and drop between apps on the Mac.
iPhone mirroring feature coming soon with the new macOS update.
Photo Credit: Apple
Tiling window feature: Once updated to the macOS Sequoia, users will be able to drag windows of each application to the edge of the screen and effortlessly arrange them into side-by-side tiles on the desktop, or place them in corners to keep even more apps in view.
Password app: This dedicated native app will store all the username and password credentials under oneroof. This will render third-party password managers useless.
Tiling windows feature coming soon with the new macOS update.
Photo Credit: Apple
Improvements to the iMessage app: The iMessage will get the all-new text effects. It allows users to amplify any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances.
Also, with the Genmoji feature, users can let loose their creativity to conjure up millions of personalised emojis with just text commands.
Notes app gets live audio transcriptions: Users will be able to record live audio on the Notes app and it can transcribe in real time. Initially, it will support English. Over time, it will be expanded to more International languages.
Apple Intelligence: Like on iPhones and iPads, Apple Intelligence will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed on Mac devices.
--Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.
Apple Intelligence features-- Rewrite, Image Playground and Genmoji-- coming soon to all eligible Mac devices later this year.
Photo Credit: Apple
--Apple Intelligence-powered Rewrite feature will baked into Notes, Mail and several other productivity apps. It will be able to help write notes, correct grammar mistakes and do more.
-- Siri digital assistant will also get an Apple Intelligence booster dose. It will have improved language understanding capability and will have better awareness of user's attributes, to offer better response. Also, interacting with Siri will be more akin to a normal conversation between humans.
Further Apple Intelligence will also come integrated with OpenAI’s latest multi-modal ChatGPT 4o. Siri will ask for permission to connect with ChatGPT for more complex queries and deliver refined responses to the users.
Improvements to FaceTime: With the macOS update, users will be able to hide the background with beautiful built-in backgrounds or photos. Also, with industry-leading segmentation technology, it will make the user's face photogenic and appear good in the video conference.
More games on way to Mac devices: Several top game creators including Ubisoft have lined up new games such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Capcom, RESIDENT EVIL 7: biohazard, RESIDENT EVIL 2, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Frostpunk 2, Palworld, Sniper Elite 4, and RoboCop: Rogue City.
New games coming to Mac devices soon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple is also bringing a new porting tool for game creators to allow gamers to port their console gaming accounts to Apple devices and play on Macs.
And, Apple will be bringing Spatial Audio support for AirPods Pro. It will ensure there is no audio lag-ness between Macs and AirPods Pro and deliver an immersive listening experience when playing games.
List of Mac devices eligible for macOS Sequoia update:
MacBook Air (2020 and newer models), MacBook Pro (2018 and newer models), Mac mini (2018 and newer models), Mac Pro (2019 and newer models), iMac Pro (2017 and newer models), Mac Studio (2022), and iMac (2019 and newer models).
It should be noted that the Apple Intelligence feature will be available only on Mac devices with M1 or newer versions of Apple silicon.
