Meta lends a crowbar to open the gates of social media

Musk’s purchase of Twitter, incidentally, is part of the fediverse’s 'why.' Or, more accurately, the why now. The centralised ownership of social media has been bothersome to a small but passionate group of people, but the furor around X, and before that, to a lesser extent, concerns over Meta’s privacy record, have brought the matter to bear. When Meta launched Threads in July, mindful of shifting attitudes and its own reputation, the company announced it would build it on ActivityPub. The aim would be to make Threads accounts interoperate with Mastodon and possibly other networks. It was a hugely significant moment, the chance, finally, for ActivityPub and the 'fediverse' concept of decentralised networks to hit the mainstream.