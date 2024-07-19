Microsoft global outage: What is 'Blue Screen of Death'? How to fix it?

Microsoft users across the world have reported massive outages in services on Friday,

The outage was disrupting flights, banks, media outlets, government offices and companies around the world.

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.

The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error messages. Several users took to social media to post pictures showing their screens stuck on the recovery page displaying the message: "It looks like Windows didn't load correctly. If you'd like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."

Microsoft, in a statement, said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues. "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," the company said in a post on X.

“We remain committed in treating this event with the highest priority and urgency while we continue to address the lingering impact for the Microsoft 365 apps that are in a degraded state," the company added.