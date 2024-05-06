Microsoft researchers detect security vulnerability 'Dirty Stream' in Android apps

With more than 3.5 billion active Android phones worldwide, it draws cyber criminals to prey on naive users.

While users are advised not to visit any shady websites on the internet, it is also the responsibility of platform owners to take up protective measures to prevent online fraud.

Google, over the years, has put a lot of effort into improving its security. It has even allied with top security firms such as ESET, Lookout and Zempermium and other top phone makers such as Oppo, OnePlus with Microsoft, and Meta steering committee members at the helm of App Defence Alliance.

With the advancement of technology, it has become increasingly more work for platform owners to keep up with emerging threats. Bad actors are coming up with ingenious ways to detect vulnerabilities in devices to breach security and steal the personal information of a targeted person or a corporate employee's phone to extract the company's trade secrets for ransom.