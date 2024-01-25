Microsoft working on new AI Chatbot for systems with bare minimum hardware

Since the launch of ChatGPT--powered Copilot in early 2023, Microsoft has almost done with integrating the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) with all its services including Microsoft 365 suite of apps Word, PowerPoint, Excell, and even the Bing search engine and Edge browser.

However, the devices that run these apps need to have faster and more powerful processors and GPUs to deliver a smooth performance. And, for those with bare minimum hardware, it is really hard to run any gen AI apps.

Now, Microsoft has formed a dedicated team of AI engineers to develop smaller and more efficient language models to power the gen AI apps on low-end devices,The Information reported citing two reliable sources.

The new AI chatbots will be able to run smoothly with fewer resources and this will allow low-end devices to function other tasks simultaneously without any lag-ness.

However, not sure if the affordable and low-power AI chatbot will support DALL-E to churn out images with text prompts.

In a related development, Microsoft has added two more Indian languages--Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri to its Translator app. They are spoken by more than 16 million and three million people, respectively in the subcontinent.