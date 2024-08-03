Most AI chatbots are 'left-leaning' but can learn political 'bias', study finds

New Delhi: When chatbots were tested for their political inclination, most of them revealed a left-of-centre stance, a study has revealed.

However, when the chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini, were tested after being "taught" a certain political inclination -- left, right or centre -- they produced responses in alignment with their "training," or "fine tuning," David Rozado, a researcher from Otago Polytechnic, New Zealand, found.

This shows that chatbots can be "steered" towards desired locations on the political spectrum, using modest amounts of politically aligned data, the author said in the study published in the journal PLoS ONE.