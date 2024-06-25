Motorola unveils Razr 50, 50 Ultra foldable phone series

The new Moto phone is paired with an Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 14 OS, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W TurboPower fast charging.

The new Motorola flip phone features a dual-camera module— main 50MP camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.0), along with LED flash.

It also houses a 32MP front camera (f/2.4) for selfies and video calling.

The standard Razr 50 comes with a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056p) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 series (1.47-inch). It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and IPX8 water-resistant certification.