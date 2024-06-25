Motorola unveils Razr 50, 50 Ultra foldable phone series

Motorola on Tuesday (June 25) launched the much-awaited premium Razr50 series foldable phones in Beijing.
Both the top-end Razr 50 Ultra and regular Razr 50 come with familiar clamshell design language.
The Razr 50 Ultra sports, a 4-inch (1272×1080 pixels) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 Ultra series (3.6-inch).
The new phone supports a variable 1-165Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
Inside, it houses a massive 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO foldable display. It also supports 1-165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.
The devices come with IPX8 water-resistant certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-C port, Dual SIM slots (nano+nano with e-SIM option) and stereo speakers.
The phone also comes with Qualcom's 4nm class latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which can clock a peak CPU speed of 3.0Ghz. It is more than enough to run any graphics-rich games or other heavy-duty tasks such as recording 4K video and maintaining stability.
The new Moto phone is paired with an Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 14 OS, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W TurboPower fast charging.
The new Motorola flip phone features a dual-camera module— main 50MP camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.0), along with LED flash.
It also houses a 32MP front camera (f/2.4) for selfies and video calling.
The standard Razr 50 comes with a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056p) QuickView pOLED LTPO display, bigger than the predecessor Razr 40 series (1.47-inch). It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and IPX8 water-resistant certification.
Inside, it features a 6.9-inchFlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED bendable display, 10-120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision.
It is powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor, which can support peak CPU up to 2.5GHz.
It also comes paired with Mali-G615 MC2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 14 OS, 256GB / 512GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.
The Razr 50 houses a dual-camera module— main 50MP main camera (with OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.
Initially, Motorola's new Razr 50 Ultra will be available in China in two variants—12GB RAM+256GB storage and 12GB RAM+512GB storage— for ¥6,599 (approx. Rs 75,801) and ¥5,699 (roughly Rs 65,462). It will be launched in three colours— modern green, vintage denim and limited edition soft peach.
The standard Razr 50 comes in three colours— elephant gray, moon velvet black and passion orange. It is available in two configurations— 8GB+256GB model and the 12GB+512GB, for ¥3699 (around Rs 42,489) and ¥3999 (roughly Rs 45,935), respectively.
Motorola has confirmed to launch the new Razr 50 series phones in India soon. It will be available on Amazon India.
