New vulnerabilities detected in Google Chrome, update your browser: CERT-In

Multiple vulnerabilities have been detected in Google's Chrome browser that could allow cybercriminals to target naive users.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has revealed that there is an error within the Federated Credential Management (FedCM) of Chrome. Also, it has a couple of issues with memory access and improper implementation of the V8 script of Chrome (v122.0.6261.111 for Windows & Linux PCs and v122.0.6261.112 for Macs).

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-In noted.

Google has acknowledged the security vulnerabilities in Chrome. It has begun rolling out updates. It will take a few weeks to reach respective Chrome versions for Windows, Linux and Mac PCs.

Whenever the updates arrive, Chrome users are urged to upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

Though technology companies are responsible for ensuring their platform is protected against cyber threats, people should also exercise caution and avoid going to shady websites. Here's how to stay safe online:

1) Never install apps from third-party app stores or unknown websites

2) Avoid using public Wi-Fi, as they are mostly unsecured and vulnerable to attack. Cybercriminals can use that vulnerability to steal potential victims' personal information or even try installing malware-laced apps without the device's owner ever knowing it.

3) Try to change passwords on online accounts at least once a month. Or else go for the latest login method of passkeys. It is a one-time process; you never have to remember a password once done. You can use the device's FaceID, TouchID (fingerprint impression), or passcode to log in.

4) Avoid saving debit/credit card details on e-commerce platforms.

5) Be very careful while using unfamiliar dating apps or websites. Most of them lure potential victims to secluded places and steal your money

6) It is good practice to install an anti-virus application on your device.