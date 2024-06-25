New vulnerabilities detected on Microsoft Edge browser, update it now: CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged security issues in Microsoft's Edge browser.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to Type Confusion in V8, Inappropriate implementation in WebAssembly, Out-of-bounds memory access in Dawn and Use after free in Dawn components," reported CERT-In.

The aforementioned loopholes allows threat actors to devise specially crafted web pages with malware that can bypass the Microsoft Edge browser's security and prey on targeted victims' computers. They can take over the device and steal sensitive information.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issues in its Edge browser. It has rolled out a new update v126.0.2592.68 with a security patch.