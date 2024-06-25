New vulnerabilities detected on Microsoft Edge browser, update it now: CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged security issues in Microsoft's Edge browser.
"These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to Type Confusion in V8, Inappropriate implementation in WebAssembly, Out-of-bounds memory access in Dawn and Use after free in Dawn components," reported CERT-In.
The aforementioned loopholes allows threat actors to devise specially crafted web pages with malware that can bypass the Microsoft Edge browser's security and prey on targeted victims' computers. They can take over the device and steal sensitive information.
Microsoft has acknowledged the issues in its Edge browser. It has rolled out a new update v126.0.2592.68 with a security patch.
Microsoft Edge users are advised to update their browsers as soon as possible to secure their computers against cyber threats.
In a related development, last week, CERT-In detected similar security vulnerabilities in Google Pixel phones and Chrome browsers.
The security loophole allowed hackers to easily gain complete access to sensitive information in the devices and even be able to perform a Denial of Service (DoS) attack. It was reported vulnerabilities were actively exploited by bad actors.
Affected devices include--Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6a, 6, 6 Pro, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a and Pixel Fold.
Google has released security patches to all devices and Chrome browsers for Macs, Linux and Windows PCs.
Published 25 June 2024, 07:37 IST