Nvidia rolls out Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits

Nvidia's new small language model, dubbed Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B, with four billion parameters, for firms to use in developing their own AI models.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 07:06 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 07:06 IST
