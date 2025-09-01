<p>OnePlus on Monday (September 1) launched the new premium Android tablet Pad 3 series in India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-13s-oneplus-pad-3-with-snapdragon-8-elite-unveiled-3572687">OnePlus Pad 3</a> sports a 13.2-inch 3.5K LCD panel with a pixel density of 315 (pixels per inch) and an aspect ratio of 7:5. It also supports the OnePlus Stylo 2 accessory.</p><p>It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Android 15-based ColorOS 15, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, 13MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 4K video capability, LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera for video calling and a 12,140mAh battery. It can support up to 17 hours of video playback and close to six hours of AAA video gaming.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p>The company is offering a new OnePlus Pad keyboard as well. Compared to the previous iteration, it has larger, spaced-out keycaps that give a PC-style feel, as well as includes a range of useful command keys and a new dedicated AI button, while still retaining the same massive trackpad. It can also be adjusted between 110 and 165-degree angles. Also, it supports NFC and an instant magnetic connection feature.</p><p>OnePlus is offering a new OnePlus Pad 3 folio case with a tri-folding design. Users can fold the case up into a traditional triangle for a super steady 20-degree angle, perfect for drawing, writing or taking notes.</p><p>It will be available in two colour options, Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. Customers purchasing between 5–7 September will be eligible to claim a Stylo 2 and Folio worth Rs 7,198 at no extra cost.</p><p>The device comes in two variants-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 42,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively.</p><p>The tablet will be on sale across the OnePlus India online store, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading partners.</p>.Google Translate app gets AI-powered real-time translation feature, supports Kannada, Hindi & 70 plus languages.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>