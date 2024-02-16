OpenAI unveils state-of-the-art text-to-video generator tool Sara

Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI unveiled the ground-breaking video generator tool Sara.

The new state-of-the-art AI video generator model Sara generates 60 seconds of motion picture with just a text prompt.

"Sora is a diffusion model, which generates a video by starting with one that looks like a static noise and gradually transforms it by removing the noise over many steps. Sora is capable of generating entire videos all at once or extending generated videos to make them longer. By giving the model foresight of many frames at a time, we’ve solved the challenging problem of making sure a subject stays the same even when it goes out of view temporarily. Similar to GPT models, Sora uses a transformer architecture, unlocking superior scaling performance," the company said.

The sample videos shared by OpenAI look very genuine with realistic human faces.

For instance, the video generated with the test prompt--"A young man in his 20s is sitting on a piece of cloud in the sky, reading a book' looks amazingly great, way better than what we have seen in fictional movies, where gods speak amidst the clouds.